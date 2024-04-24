5 highest-paid anesthesiologists in Indianapolis

The highest-paid anesthesiologist in Indianapolis earns $749,600 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $339,470 anesthesiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest-paid anesthesiologists in Indianapolis earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $749,600 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $698,700 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $684,800 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $614,800 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $614,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting