3 major CRNA policy updates to know in 2023

Here are three major updates pertaining to certified registered nurse anesthetists that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 23:

1. Delaware opted out of federal regulations requiring physician supervision of certified registered nurse anesthetists.

2. As of March 12, Cigna lowered reimbursements for non-medically directed procedures performed by certified registered nurse anesthetists by 15 percent.

3. U.S. Representatives Sam Graves, a Republican from Missouri, and Jared Huffman, a Democrat from California, reintroduced the Save America's Rural Hospitals Act, which would expand the scope of practice for certified registered nurse anesthetists, allowing them to work without physician supervision.