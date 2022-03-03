World's 1st wireless camera for minimally invasive surgery expected to get FDA nod this year

Cleveland-based medical device startup Lazurite said it expects to have the world's first wireless camera for minimally invasive surgery approved by the FDA by midyear.

The camera system incorporates low heat, high-intensity light technology and is designed to improve operating room efficiency and patient safety through energy efficiency, reduced setup and breakdown times and the removal of cable-related hazards from the sterile operating field, the company said March 3.

"It is designed for compatibility with various flexible and rigid endoscopes, as well as surgical tower systems used in orthopedics, gastroenterology, laparoscopy and the wider endoscopic market," Lazurite founder and CEO Eugene Malinskiy said. "The ArthroFree system is designed to be fully drop-in compatible with operating room technology across specialty areas."

Lazurite is backed by private equity firms AUA Private Equity Partners and Moontide Capital, and by venture capital firms StartUp Health and University Hospital Ventures.