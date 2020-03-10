Supply Chain Tip of the Week: Celebrate staff successes

Of all possible improvements to make within your surgery center, celebrating staff successes is the most vital.

Recognizing your employees for the work they do is a simple change and can create a massive difference in your facility. Not only does it motivate employees and make them feel valued, but it also supports increased employee productivity and helps attract and retain top performers.1

For such a simple solution, staff recognition is often overlooked. Amidst the everyday hustle and bustle of a facility, initiatives like employee recognition can suffer. However, this doesn’t have to be the case- there are tools available that help make employee recognition easy and meaningful. One such tool is Cardinal Health’s recognition toolkit, which offers recognition badges and notes of appreciation at no cost to you. It provides the resources you need to keep employee recognition going all year long, even when you’re pressed for time.

1Mann, Annamarie, and Nate Dvorak. “Employee Recognition: Low Cost, High Impact.” Gallup.com, 28 June 2016, www.gallup.com/workplace/236441/employee-recognition-low-cost-high-impact.aspx.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.