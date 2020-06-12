Medline snags $12M supply chain partnership — 3 things to know

Medline became the exclusive supply distributor for Yuma (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center through a $12 million agreement.

Three things to know:

1. Medline and Yuma Regional will collaborate to improve operational and clinical efficiencies across the 406-bed acute care hospital and its ambulatory facilities.

2. Announced June 11, the strategy is intended to free up more time and dollars for quality patient care.

3. Yuma Regional had a partnership with a different vendor for "several decades" before inking this one, according to a press release.

