Man sentenced in $7M orthopedic brace fraud scheme

A Florida business owner was sentenced to 65 months in prison for a Medicare fraud scheme involving back, knee, and wrist braces, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the southern district of New York said May 26.

Christopher Margait previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud in 2022, according to a news release. Between August 2019 through May 2021, he and co-defendant Matthew Witkowski illegally obtained and sold fradulent orders for durable medical equipment paid by Medicare. During the scheme he purchased and sold the fraudulent orders to pharmacies and DME suppliers. Those suppliers used the orders as the basis for at least $7 million in fraudulent claims.

The scheme netted the duo more than $3.8 million in illegal kickbacks.

In addition to his sentence, Mr. Margait will have to undergo three years of supervised release, pay forfeiture of $3.9 million and restitution of $7 million to Medicare.