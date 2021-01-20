Johnson & Johnson falling behind schedule, the main errors in doses and more — 5 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine

Here are five updates on the COVID-19 vaccine over the past week:

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate generated an immune response in nearly all clinical trial volunteers after a single dose, according to interim data analysis published Jan. 13.

Johnson & Johnson is falling behind on its original promise to deliver 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by the end of June.

Pfizer notified national governments across the globe that it will deliver fewer doses than usual of its COVID-19 vaccine until mid-February as it renovates one of its factories in Puurs, Belgium.

Horsham, Pa.-based Institute for Safe Medication Practices released three main errors being reported regarding the COVID-19 vaccination process: dilution, mix-ups with similar products and wasted doses.

California's state epidemiologist, Erica Pan, MD, told healthcare providers Jan. 17 to stop using a batch of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine after a "higher than usual" number of severe allergic reactions took place at a vaccination clinic in San Diego.

