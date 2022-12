How to tackle shortages, competition and 10 more supply chain updates

The number of amoxicillin products on back order has increased to 44 after months of the antibiotic being out of stock. At the time, the shortage was expected to resolve by the end of 2022. As of Dec. 8, most drugmakers said they could not estimate a resupply date, but Teva Pharmaceuticals has release dates in January and February, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals short-dated its allocated supply for August 2023.