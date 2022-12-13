How to tackle shortages, competition and 10 more supply chain updates

Here are 11 supply chain updates for ASC leaders to know reported by Becker's since Dec. 6:

The Department of Veterans Affairs is divesting from its $2.2 billion project that aimed to modernize the supply chain by replacing 12 legacy supply management systems. The VA said it will cancel future deployments of the Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support system, build its new Office of Enterprise Supply Chain Modernization and prepare another supply chain logistics solution in 2023.

Anthony Barrueta, a vice president at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, called out drugmakers that are repatenting popular medications, which stifles lower-cost alternatives and raises prices for consumers. Here are his suggestions on how to cut drug spending.

The number of amoxicillin products on back order has increased to 44 after months of the antibiotic being out of stock. At the time, the shortage was expected to resolve by the end of 2022. As of Dec. 8, most drugmakers said they could not estimate a resupply date, but Teva Pharmaceuticals has release dates in January and February, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals short-dated its allocated supply for August 2023.

Burton Fuller, chief supply chain officer at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health System, shared his 2023 priorities, accomplishments and more with Becker's. Here is the full Q&A

Medical technology company Remel removed 18,906 lab plates from the market because of a risk of potential false results in a class 1 recall. As of Dec.9, there were no reported deaths and injuries related to the recall.

Four healthcare CEOs recently spoke with Becker's about how to succeed in 2023, mentioning top ASC issues including supply chain management, staffing and more.

As of Dec. 8, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals and eight more health systems and hospitals are seeking supply chain expertise.

High demand for over-the-counter flu and cold medications such as children's Tylenol, cough syrup and Motrin has caused nationwide shortages. The low stock is a result of demand spiking early due to respiratory syncytial virus, flu and COVID-19 and production issues.

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. and pharmacy benefit manager EmsanaRx launched their joint venture EmsanaRx Plus. The system integrates with existing employer-sponsored drug benefits so beneficiaries can find discounts and lower-cost medications without going outside their health insurance.

ASC leaders shared with Becker's how they are coping with supply costs and competing for contracts with hospitals and health systems.