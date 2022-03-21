Healthcare needs to help solve the supply chain, says ASC owner

Supply chain issues have plagued the U.S. economy since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the world. Now, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine on top of a new surge in China, different areas of the supply chain are being tested.

Nameer Haider, MD, interventional pain specialist and owner of Omni Pain & Precision Medicine in Utica, N.Y., joined "Becker's ASC Review Podcast" to share his thoughts on supply chain slowdowns.

Question: What is a healthcare trend that you think people aren't paying enough attention to?

Dr. Nameer Haider: We have a big issue these days with various things, from a supply chain aspect. Whether it's personal protective equipment or whether it's devices we use in the OR, or whether it's computer chips for some of the robotics or other instruments, I think bringing manufacturing back to the United States and correcting our supply chain issues is something we as a society have to work on. And individually, as healthcare organizations, we need to look into the problem and solve it so we don't get stuck in situations where we have to stop working because of those issues.