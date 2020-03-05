ASC supply chain tip of the day: Optimize inventory

Devices, implants and medical supplies are among ASC's greatest expenses, according to Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health.

Regent shared the following supply chain tip on their blog:

"Carrying more inventory than necessary ties up a facility’s working capital and may put an ASC in a cash crunch. Tracking key performance indicators such as inventory turnover and days in inventory also helps with maintaining supplies."

