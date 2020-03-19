ASC supply chain tip of the day: Monitor supply chain spikes

Cheryl Poplaski, Vizient's senior director of supply chain operations, outlined what ASCs can do to prepare for supply chain disruptions.

She shared the following supply chain tip with Becker's ASC Review:

"What times of the year do you typically see spikes? Do they occur during flu season, wintertime or during summer vacation? Consider adjusting your ordering and coordinating with manufacturers and distributors for anticipated increases in usage."

To submit a supply chain tip for consideration, please email Rachel Popa at rpopa@beckershealthcare.com.

