ASC supply chain tip of the day: Focus on cost to discourage waste

Alpharetta, Ga.-based Surgical Information Systems Chief Nursing Officer Ann Geier, RN, shared tips for ASCs to improve inventory management practices on the company's blog.

One insight she shared:

"If your ASC tends to discard a lot of supplies because they are opened but never used, draw attention to the cost of these supplies. Put pricing on storage bins. Include pricing on preference cards. Hang up posters reminding staff about the cost of those items most frequently discarded. Provide training specific to pricing. Consider emulating some of the games on "The Price is Right" to help reinforce training in an enjoyable fashion."

