AMA to Mike Pence: Physician practices need help getting essential supplies

Shortages that plagued hospitals in the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic could spread to physician practices if action isn't taken, according to American Medical Association leaders.

Three things to know:

1. In a recent letter to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, AMA CEO and Executive Vice President James Madara, MD, said non-hospital settings need federal assistance in securing infection control supplies such as personal protective equipment, disinfectant and hand sanitizer.

2. Federal help could mean creating a clearinghouse, providing state-based listings of legitimate PPE manufacturers or suppliers, or dedicating federal infection control resources to non-hospital providers, Dr. Madara said.

3. Private practices are just now reopening after weekslong bans are increasingly worried about supply shortages that will again hinder their ability to provide in-person patient care and deal a serious financial blow.

"The sustainability of these practices is critical not only to addressing the pandemic but to the future health of the nation," Dr. Madara wrote.

