Alabama surgery center to receive 25 homemade masks

An Alabama resident who has assembled and donated more than 150 masks to medical providers is sending some to a local surgery center, Eagle Eye TV reports.

Dana Marquez, associate athletic director at Auburn (Ala.) University, began volunteering to sew surgical masks after he and his colleagues were encouraged to aid COVID-19 relief efforts.

With help from his family, Mr. Marquez has sent masks to providers in Alabama, Florida and New York. He plans to deliver 25 more to a surgery center in Opelika, Ala., the week of March 29.

Mr. Marquez said he'll continue producing masks throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

He joins a growing number of individuals and entities working to mitigate shortages of protective medical equipment. In March, Mankato (Minn.) Surgery Center administrator Joleen Harrison, BSN, RN, asked healthcare facilities to donate blue wrap for making face masks. Additionally, the Illinois Department of Public Health directed all ASCs, outpatient surgery centers and veterinarians to donate unused and unneeded PPE.

