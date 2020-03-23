Minnesota ASC administrator pitches in to mitigate mask shortages — 3 highlights

Mankato (Minn.) Surgery Center administrator Joleen Harrison, BSN, RN, is working to mitigate shortages of protective medical equipment stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, according to local outlet KEYC News Now.

Three highlights:

1. Ms. Harrison is asking healthcare facilities to donate blue wrap, a commonly used sterilization paper, and searching for volunteers who can sew the material into medical face masks.

2. She intends to distribute the masks as needed to local emergency coalitions in Mankato.

3. The masks could be used at long-term healthcare facilities or in homeless shelters, Ms. Harrison said.

More articles on leadership:

Physician practice M&A activity declined in Q4 — 3 insights

Medical building with surgery center gets 7 new, renewal leases — 5 insights

Nevada city drops ASC building acquisition to let health system buy it

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.