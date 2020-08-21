A new OR fashion trend? FDA approves 1st see-through surgical mask

The FDA approved the world's first fully transparent surgical mask, according to CNN.

Three quick notes:

1. American medical supply company ClearMask manufactures the newly approved product, which makes the mouth visible.

2. The mask is intended to help individuals who rely on lip reading because of hearing impairments, as well as to facilitate conversations between people who don't speak the same language.

3. Designed to offer a high level of protection, some models of the mask are approved for use in operating rooms.

More articles on healthcare:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.