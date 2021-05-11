6 supply chain updates for ASCs

From FDA inspections to blood supply shortages, here are six supply chain updates for ASC leaders:

1. Citing restrictions related to the pandemic, the FDA will perform less than half of the non-food domestic surveillance inspections it had planned for fiscal year 2021, the agency said May 5.

2. Mike Schiller, senior director of supply chain for the American Hospital Association's Association for Health Care Resource and Materials Management, discussed the state of the healthcare supply chain in a May 5 blog post. The healthcare supply chain has moved very quickly in the last year to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, continuously adapting to deal with shortages.

3. The American Red Cross is worried it may face a significant blood shortage heading into summer, Tucson, Ariz.-based ABC affiliate KGUN-TV reported May 6.

4. A division of the CDC said May 4 it has revoked the emergency use authorization for Plastikon Industries' N95 mask.

5. Medline said a three-year campaign that included a $1.5 billion investment in distribution centers and manufacturing capabilities has added hundreds of new jobs and expanded the medical supply-maker's footprint.

6. The FDA has revoked emergency use authorization for a system made by Battelle Memorial Institute to decontaminate N95 masks.

