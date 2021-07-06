5 supply chain updates to know

Avid Medical recalled its medical supply kits, and New York hospitals now have stockpiles of personal protective equipment.

Here are five recent supply chain updates ASC leaders need to know:

1. Hospitals across New York now have large stockpiles of PPE, thanks to a combination of state policy, market forces and timing.

2. Critical medical supplies in the Strategic National Stockpile are still well below federal targets more than 18 months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The federal government has built up the stockpile significantly in the last year, but the stockpile remains short by hundreds of millions of items, including surgical masks, gloves and gowns.

3. The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against an online marketer for allegedly falsely promising it could quickly deliver face masks and other PPE but later failing to do so.

4. Teleflex sold a significant portion of its respiratory device business to Medline for $286 million in cash.

5. Avid Medical recalled its medical supply kits, citing a risk of contamination with the fungus Aspergillus penicillioides from one of the devices in the kit.