4 supply chain updates for ASC leaders

Here are four supply chain updates from the last week:

1. A national shortage of contrast media is hindering hospital and health systems' ability to care for patients and what's available should be distributed based on need, the American Hospital Association said in a letter to GE Healthcare.

2. A shortage of a key ingredient used for imaging services is forcing physicians to ration medical scans for only the most crucial cases, a challenge that will likely continue for the next six to eight weeks until supplies are replenished.

3. Physicians are urging parents not to dilute baby formula amid an ongoing shortage of the product.

4. The FDA issued a notification about the potential risk of exposure to toxic compounds in Fresenius Medical Care hemodialysis machines.