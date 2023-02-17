Private equity & ASCs: 5 updates

Here are five updates and studies on private equity since Feb. 1:

1. From private equity to operation costs, six ASC leaders connected with Becker's to discuss the consolidation trends they are monitoring in 2023.

2. A bill introduced in the 2024 New York State Executive Budget would require regulatory review for certain physician practice and management service organization transactions. The bill targets private practice acquisitions and MSO- and private equity-backed transactions.

3. The value of healthcare private equity deals in 2021 was 378 percent higher than that of 2012. Here is the total value of the private equity deals that took place in the U.S. healthcare market from Jan. 1, 2012, to Oct. 19, 2022.

4. Private equity firm Shore Capital Partners made 23 healthcare service platform deals since 2020, according to data company PitchBook's "Healthcare Services Report" for the fourth quarter of 2022.

5. Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South partnered with private equity firm Lee Equity Partners to launch a national platform called Cardiovascular Logistics.