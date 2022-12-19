Private equity and ASCs: 5 updates in a month

Here are five private equity updates to know since Nov. 22:

1. Private equity-backed Capitol Pain Institute entered the Indiana market with the addition of Bloomington-based Wellspring Pain Solutions to its network.

2. Private equity has made a name for itself in the ASC industry in recent years, and ASC leaders expect to see the trend continue. Here's how private equity dug deeper into the ASC field in 2022.

3. Private equity firm Thomas Park Investments acquired a medical office building in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Pa. Thomas Park Investments acquired the 15,000-square-foot property from MidLantic Urology in a sale-leaseback deal.

4. A medical office building in Chattanooga, Tenn., sold to a real estate private equity firm for $7.4 million. Nashville, Tenn.-based Excelsior Capital purchased the 100 percent-occupied, 17,837-square-foot office.

5. Surgery Partners snagged an $800 million equity offering. Bain Capital Private Equity, the company's investment partner, participated with $225 million of the raise. The other $575 million is an upsized underwritten public offering, according to the report.











