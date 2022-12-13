Capitol Pain Institute enters Indiana with 5 locations, ASC

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Capitol Pain Institute entered the Indiana market with the addition of Bloomington-based Wellspring Pain Solutions to its network. 

The deal adds five locations and an ASC to Capitol Pain Institute's network, according to a Dec. 12 news release from healthcare advisory firm Physician Growth Partners. 

The locations are in Bloomington, Batesville, Columbus, Greenwood and Terre Haute.

Capitol Pain Institute is a portfolio company of private equity-backed Iron Path Capital. In addition to the six total Indiana locations, Capitol Pain Institute has 12 locations throughout Kentucky, Texas and Ohio, according to its website.

