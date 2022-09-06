EyeSouth partners completes 31st affiliation

EyeSouth partners has completed an affiliation with Raleigh Ophthalmology, the organization's 31st affiliation, and its first in North Carolina, according to a Sept. 6 press release shared with Becker's.

EyeSouth partners with physicians to provide management services, and currently works with over 250 physicians throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Alabama and North Carolina.

Raleigh Ophthalmology is led by Paul Riske, MD.

"The state of North Carolina has been a target expansion geography for some time now, but we’ve been waiting for the right practice," Eugene Gabianelli, MD, chief medical officer of EyeSouth, said in the release. "We believe that the stellar reputation and leadership at Raleigh Ophthalmology makes this practice an ideal starting point to build our footprint in North Carolina."