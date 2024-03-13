60% of physicians have negative outlook on PE 

More than 60% of physicians feel negatively about private equity's role in healthcare, MedPage Today reported March 11.

The 525-physician survey, conducted Jan. 5-31, 2023, and published in JAMA Network Internal Medicine, was made up of 67% internal medicine physicians and 5.5% who worked for private equity-acquired healthcare entities.

Here are three more statistics to know:

1. Only 10.5% of physicians said they view private equity as positive, and 28.8% said they were neutral.

2. Fifty-two percent said private equity ownership was worse than independent ownership, and 49.3% said it was worse than nonprofit hospital or health system ownership.

3. Surveyed physicians said private equity ownership was unfavorable for physician well-being, healthcare spending and health equity.