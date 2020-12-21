Outpatient spine specialist named partner at 11-location practice — 5 details

Orthopedic spine surgeon Dwight Tyndall, MD, will become a partner at Chesterton, Ind.-based Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute in January, according to a December announcement.

Five things to know:

1. Dr. Tyndall will provide specialized back, neck and spine care at Lakeshore Bone & Joint's new office in Munster, Ind., one of the practice's 11 locations.

2. In his more than 20 years of practice, Dr. Tyndall has built a successful surgical practice serving northwest Indiana and the Chicago area.

3. Having spent years developing minimally invasive surgery techniques, instruments and implants, Dr. Tyndall is a pioneer in outpatient spine surgery and patient-centered spine care, according to Lakeshore Bone & Joint CEO Dale Ingram.

4. Dr. Tyndall has served as a clinical assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Indianapolis-based Indiana University School of Medicine for 10-plus years.

5. He completed an internship at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City, residency training at Stanford (Calif.) Medical Center and a fellowship at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

