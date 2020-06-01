Orthopedic, spine ASC proposed for Alabama hospital campus — 3 quick notes

An ASC project proposal was filed with the Alabama State Health Planning and Development Agency, according to Definitive Healthcare data.

Three quick notes:

1. The agency received a letter of intent for the project May 4.

2. The multispecialty ASC would be built on the Crestwood Medical Center campus in Huntsville, Ala.

3. It would primarily be devoted to spine and orthopedic procedures.

