Medtronic launches app for managing spinal cord stimulation

A new app from Medtronic will let patients navigate spinal cord stimulation and therapy.

CareGuidePro allows patients and physicians to monitor spinal cord stimulation outcomes and navigate therapy, according to a May 5 news release. Patients can record pain relief and other feedback, providing detailed reports for physicians to access. It also allows caregiver access.

"CareGuidePro is Medtronic's first patient-centric digital health platform created for spinal cord stimulation patients, intended as a seamless solution that will naturally integrate into the care provider's workflow," Dave Anderson, president of Medtronic's neuromodulation business said.

Medtronic is enrolling patients for CareGuidePro's limited commercial release. A full U.S. release is planned this summer.

