Dr. Kaixuan Liu: 3 innovations 'snowballing popularity of outpatient surgery' in spine

The explosion of ASCs in the last three decades combined with new spine surgery techniques have made outpatient spine surgery a convenient and safe option for patients, according to Kaixuan Liu, MD, PhD, founder and medical director of Atlantic Spine Center in West Orange, N.J.

Dr. Liu highlighted three innovations driving "the snowballing popularity of outpatient spine surgery" for patients and physicians alike:

1. Specialized tools allowing for minimally invasive spine procedures

2. Powerful microscopes and endoscopes that enable viewing of smaller spaces inside the body

3. Alternative, muscle trauma-sparing surgical approaches to accessing the spine

