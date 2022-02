Medicare's price lookup tool compares cost breakdowns and patient costs for several procedures done at ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.

Here are the average costs of three spine procedures at ASCs and HOPDs and their codes:

Total disc replacement (22856)

ASC: $2,705

HOPD: $1,819

Spinal fusion (22551)

ASC: $2,058

HOPD: $1,834

Laminectomy (63047)

ASC: $812

HOPD: $1,480