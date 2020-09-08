California spine group hires 1st enterprise COO

Allied Pain & Spine Institute installed its first enterprise chief operating officer.

Mike Patel assumed the role in June. As COO, he will supervise all day-to-day business activities, advance workflow automation and drive process enhancements.

Mr. Patel's prior experience includes serving as chief information officer at Verity Medical Foundation and vice president of information technology at San Jose (Calif.) Medical Group. Most recently, he worked as a digital health adviser.

Allied Pain & Spine Institute has two clinics in San Jose, one in Los Gatos, Calif., and one in Mountain View, Calif. Physicians offer spine and orthopedic interventions at Trinity Surgery Center, which is on the practice's San Jose campus.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.