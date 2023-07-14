Non-invasive technology proves success in ENT trial

Ninety percent of patients suffering from nasal airway obstruction found significant symptom improvement two years after using Aerin Medical's non-invasive technology VivAer, according to results published June 15 in Laryngoscope Investigative Otolaryngology.

The goal of the study was to examine if the treatment remained effective in minimizing NAO symptoms due to nasal valve collapse two years later, after proving successful in three-month, six-month and one-year follow ups, according to a July 13 news release from Aerin Medical.

The findings revealed that the technology was successful in improving symptoms in 90.1 percent of patients after two years, corresponding to a 57 percent improvement overall.

VivAer is a stylus that is inserted into the nostril and uses patented, temperature-controlled radiofrequency energy to alter the nasal tissue and improve airflow.