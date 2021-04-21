ENT salary dips 8%: 6 stats from Medscape

ENT salary and incentive bonuses decreased from last year, according to Medscape's 2021 "Physician Compensation Report."

The report comprises survey data from 17,903 respondents. The survey was conducted between Oct. 6, 2020, and Feb. 11, 2021.

Six figures for ENTs:



1. The average salary for ENTs is $417,000. That's an 8 percent decrease compared to last year.

2. The average incentive bonus for ENTs is $72,000. That's down from $91,000 last year.

3. Most ENTs are men. Twenty-three percent of ENTs are women.

4. ENTs don't spend as much time on paperwork and administration compared to other specialties. On average, they spend 12.6 hours per week on those tasks.

5. Fifty-seven percent of ENTs say they feel fairly compensated.

6. Most ENTs are satisfied with their profession; 93 percent say they would choose the same speciality.

