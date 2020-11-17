9 takeaways on compensation for otolaryngologists in 2020

Here are nine key facts from Medscape's "Otolaryngologist Compensation Report 2020":

1. The average salary for an otolaryngologist was $455,000, according to data collected before the pandemic started.

2. The average incentive bonus is $91,000, and 71 percent of otolaryngologists achieve at least three quarters of their potential incentive bonus.

3. About a third of otolaryngologists increased their work hours with the promise of incentive bonuses.

4. Male otolaryngologists earn about 14 percent more than women in the field. On average, men make about $469,000 and women make $409,000.

5. The average work week for otolaryngologists is 40 hours for men and 37.3 hours for women.

6. Thirteen percent of otolaryngologist claims are denied, putting the specialty at the lower end of potential money loss.

7. Most otolaryngologists who work with physician assistants and nurse practitioners either see increased profitability or no change in profits.

8. Otolaryngologists are more likely to participate in the Merit-based Incentive Payment System of value-based care compared to alternative payment models.

9. Sixty-six percent of otolaryngologists say they feel fairly compensated.

View the full report here.

