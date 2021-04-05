10 more ENTs to know

Here are 10 ENTs to know:

1. Sujana Chandrasekhar, MD. ENT and Allergy Associates (Tarrytown, N.Y.). Dr. Chandrasekhar joined ENT and Allergy Associates in 2018. She's held leadership positions at several organizations, including president of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

2. Eric Genden, MD. Mount Sinai (New York City). Dr. Genden is a recognized leader in the management of oropharyngeal cancers and microvascular reconstruction of the head and neck. He oversees a lab studying the transplantation immune biology of the trachea and larynx, funded by the National Institutes of Health.

3. Lyuba Gitman, MD. Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.). Dr. Gitman joined Children's National Hospital in 2019. She helped initiate a Turner syndrome multidisciplinary clinic at Children's National.

4. Jennifer Hennessee, MD. Guadalupe ENT (Seguin, Texas). Dr. Hennessee is the lead practitioner at Guadalupe ENT and specializes in surgical treatment of ENT disorders. She founded the practice in 2005.

5. Chad McDuffie, MD. Ear, Nose and Throat Associates of Texas, P.A. (Frisco). Dr. McDuffie's interests include sleep apnea surgery, pediatric ENT disorders and sinonasal surgery. He's presented research at two national otolaryngologic meetings and has been published in The Laryngoscope and the Archives of Otolaryngology.

6. Mark Rounds, MD. Massachusetts Eye and Ear (Boston). Dr. Rounds received his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of Rochester (N.Y.) School of Medicine. He's also a part-time ENT professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

7. Elizabeth Schimmel, MD. The Oregon Clinic (Portland). Dr. Schimmel's areas of focus include nasal and sinus surgery, ear surgery and thyroid surgery. She received her medical degree from Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center and completed her residency at Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University.

8. Ryan Van De Graaff, MD. St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho). Dr. Van De Graaff received his medical degree from Salt Lake City-based University of Utah School of Medicine and completed his residency at Denver-based University of Colorado Health Sciences Center. He received his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

9. Maria Veling, MD. Children's Health (Dallas). Dr. Veling has treated allergy patients for more than 18 years, and her research interests focus on how allergies interact with pediatric ENT disorders. She's also a professor at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

10. Christopher Wootten, MD. Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital (Nashville, Tenn.). Dr. Wootten's areas of expertise include hearing loss, voice disorders and airway reconstruction. He received a doctor of medicine degree at Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine and completed a residency at Nashville-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

