10 ENT leaders to know

Here are 10 leaders of ENT-related companies and organizations:

1. Thomas West, president and CEO of Intersect ENT in Menlo Park, Calif.

2. Maria Palasis, PhD, president and CEO of Lyra Therapeutics

3. Marc Notez, managing director of Endovision in Belgium

4. Adam Low, CEO of SENTA Partners in Atlanta

5. Robert Glazer, CEO of ENT and Allergy Associates in Tarrytown, N.Y.

6. Carol Bradford, MD, president of the American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery

7. Alpen Patel, MD, board president of the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy

8. Diego Preciado, MD, president of the American Society of Pediatric Otolaryngology

9. C. Gaelyn Garrett, MD, president of the Triological Society

10. Paul Flint, MD, president of the American Laryngological Association

