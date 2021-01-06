Willamette Surgery Center has record year of total joint replacements

Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center had a record year, performing 254 total joint replacements in 2020, according to a Jan. 6 news release.

By November 2020, the center had reached 200 total joint replacements in the year, the release said. Since 1999, the center has performed 1,000 surgeries.

The center marked its 200th total joint replacement with a donation of 200 meals to the Salem Keizer Meals on Wheels program in November, the release said.

