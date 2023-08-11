Which states are behind in outpatient joint replacement

There are 17 states without a hospital that received Healthgrades' 2023 outpatient joint replacement excellence award.

The Outpatient Joint Replacement Excellence Award was given to hospitals for delivering "superior patient outcomes in outpatient knee replacement and outpatient hip replacement." Outpatient performance was evaluated from analyzing Medicare outpatient and inpatient data from 2019 to 2021, purchased from CMS, according to Healthgrades.

Here is a list of the 17 states without an awarded hospital:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Colorado

Hawaii

Idaho

Kansas

Maine

Minnesota

Mississippi

Nevada

New Hampshire

North Dakota

South Dakota

Vermont

West Virginia

Wyoming