West coast hospitals leading in outpatient joint replacement

Healthgrades released a list with the top 112 hospitals for outpatient joint replacements in 2023, and 26 of them are located in the West region.
Here are the best hospitals for outpatient joint replacement in the West:
California
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)
Washington Hospital (Fremont)
Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine)
Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)
Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula
El Camino Health-Mountain View Hospital
Novato Community Hospital
Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage)
Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights (San Francisco)
Providence Saint John's Health Center (Santa Monica)
Los Robles Regional Medical Center (Thousand Oaks)
Montana
Saint Patrick Hospital (Missoula)
Oregon
Providence Portland Medical Center
McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center (Springfield)
Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Utah
The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Murray)
Saint George Regional Hospital
Washington
Overlake Medical Center & Clinics (Bellevue)
St. Anne Hospital (Burien)
Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Providence St. Peter Hospital (Olympia)
Valley Medical Center (Renton)
Swedish First Hill Campus (Seattle)
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center (Spokane)