West coast hospitals leading in outpatient joint replacement

Healthgrades released a list with the top 112 hospitals for outpatient joint replacements in 2023, and 26 of them are located in the West region.

Here are the best hospitals for outpatient joint replacement in the West:

California

Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Washington Hospital (Fremont)

Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine)

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)

Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula

El Camino Health-Mountain View Hospital

Novato Community Hospital

Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage)

Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights (San Francisco)

Providence Saint John's Health Center (Santa Monica)

Los Robles Regional Medical Center (Thousand Oaks)

Montana

Saint Patrick Hospital (Missoula)

Oregon

Providence Portland Medical Center

McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center (Springfield)

Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend

Utah

The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Murray)

Saint George Regional Hospital

Washington

Overlake Medical Center & Clinics (Bellevue)

St. Anne Hospital (Burien)

Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

Providence St. Peter Hospital (Olympia)

Valley Medical Center (Renton)

Swedish First Hill Campus (Seattle)

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center (Spokane)