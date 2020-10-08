Vermont orthopedics launches same-day joint replacement program
Bennington-based Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Orthopedics launched the first same-day joint replacement program in its area, according to an Oct. 7 report from iBerkshires.
Same-day and traditional joint replacements will be able to be performed in as little as a month from a patient's first appointment, the report said.
"Same-day joint replacements started at the most elite medical institutions a few years ago and are slowly becoming more common," Michaela Schneiderbauer, MD, medical director of orthopedics at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, told iBerkshires. "We are proud to have created a formalized, evidence-based program and to make this procedure available here at SVMC."
Read the full report here.
