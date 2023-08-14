The 8 best hospitals in Georgia for outpatient joint replacements

Healthgrades ranked the top hospitals for outpatient joint replacements in 2023, including eight in Georgia.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in outpatient knee and hip procedures.

The eight best hospitals in Georgia for outpatient joint replacements in 2023:

Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta)

Northside Hospital (Atlanta)

Piedmont Augusta

Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton)

Northside Hospital Forsyth (Cumming)

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

St Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro)

Wellstar Kennestone Hospital (Marietta)