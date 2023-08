Healthgrades ranked the top hospitals for outpatient joint replacements in 2023, including five in Virginia.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in outpatient knee and hip procedures.

The five best hospitals in Virginia for outpatient joint replacements in 2023:

Inova Mount Vernon Hospital (Alexandria)

Mary Washington Hospital (Fredericksburg)

Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News)

Lewisgale Medical Center (Salem)