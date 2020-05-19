Texas spine center resumes elective procedures

Grapevine-based North Texas Orthopedics & Spine Center recently resumed elective procedures after the state eased restrictions intended to conserve personal protective equipment.

The practice is now performing elective procedures, emergency surgical treatments, and in-office care. The practice has implemented a series of measures to ensure the health and safety of their staff and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The practice is performing the procedures at operating rooms in hospitals and surgery centers throughout the region.

