Pennsylvania ASC 1st in region to offer outpatient hip replacement

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network's Monroeville (Penn.) Surgery Center is the first in the Pittsburgh region to offer outpatient hip replacements in an ASC setting.

Michael Levine, MD, a joint reconstruction specialist at Allegheny, began performing same-day partial and total hip replacements at the surgery center in October, according to a Feb. 2 news release from the health system.

Monroeville Surgery Center is currently the only ASC in the Pittsburgh region offering outpatient hip and knee replacement surgery, according to the release.