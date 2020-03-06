Novant Health opens $3M joint replacement center in Charlotte

Novant Health opened its $3 million, 13,000-square-foot total joint replacement center in Charlotte, N.C., March 6.

Physicians at the center will provide same-day joint replacements, as well as musculoskeletal care and sports psychology provided by Dr. Joanne Perry. Dr. David Homesley and Dr. James Fraser will exclusively perform total joint procedures at the center, which has a Mako robotic arm for use in surgeries. Both surgeons perform more than 1,00 joint replacements yearly.

"This exclusive focus on total joints not only benefits patients as far as safety and quality outcomes, but the specialty model serves as a way for the institute, as a business, to bundle its services and reduce costs for payers and customers," said Zachary Landry, vice president of the Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute.

Dr. Jerry Barron, the team physician for the Charlotte Checkers hockey team and the Charlotte Ballet, will provide sports medicine care to patients at the new center. Hand specialist Dr. Brandon Valentine and ankle specialist Dr. John Marcel will operate there as well.

