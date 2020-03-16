Muve Health opens hyper-specialty orthopedic center — 4 things to know

Muve Health opened a hyper-specialty total joint replacement center in Warminster, Pa., the organization announced March 16.

Four things to know:

1. Redeemer Health System will provide around-the-clock nursing care at Muve Health Warminster, which is Muve Health's first facility in the greater Philadelphia area.

2. The outpatient surgery center logged its first total joint replacement in December 2019.

3. In addition to luxury stay suites, Muve Health Warminster offers an education program intended to optimize patient recovery.

4. ValueHealth is the parent of Muve Health. Both are headquartered in Leawood, Kan.

