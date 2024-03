 Knee replacement costs at ASCs in all 50 states

Here is the average cost of a knee replacements by state in ASCs in every state and the District of Columbia, based on data from insurance company Sidecar Health's Care Calculator:

Alabama $12,829 Alaska $17,360 Arizona $14,518 Arkansas $12,717 California $15,933 Colorado $14,024 Connecticut $15,345 Delaware $14,911 District of Columbia $14,780 Florida $14,087 Georgia $13,204 Hawaii $13,355 Idaho $12,976 Illinois $14,727 Indiana $13,434 Iowa $12,211 Kansas $12,645 Kentucky $12,939 Louisiana $14,357 Maine $12,970 Maryland $15,271 Massachusetts $15,736 Michigan $14,495 Minnesota $16,314 Mississippi $13,048 Missouri $12,895 Montana $13,417 Nebraska $13,112 Nevada $13,852 New Hampshire $13,894 New Jersey $16,832 New Mexico $12,790 New York $15,838 North Carolina $12,712 North Dakota $14,125 Ohio $13,217 Oklahoma $14,144 Oregon $14,427 Pennsylvania $14,889 Rhode Island $15,871 South Carolina $13,546 South Dakota $12,621 Tennessee $12,730 Texas $13,757 Utah $14,337 Vermont $14,074 Virginia $13,691 Washington $15,272 West Virginia $13,701 Wisconsin $14,462 Wyoming $14,079