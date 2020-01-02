Construction wraps up on $11M orthopedic ASC in Wyoming

Construction is complete on an $11 million Premier Bone and Joint ASC in Laramie, Wyo., according to commercial real estate publication Mile High CRE.

The ASC, built by Colorado-based Vertix Builders, has three operating rooms and space for physical therapy. Physicians at the center will offer total joint replacement surgery and handle routine procedures.

“It’s very exciting to play a part in caring for Wyoming’s residents and athletes,” Vertix Builders President Ryan Bonner told Mile High CRE. “We’re proud to be on schedule to deliver a surgery center and physical therapy building this highly efficient and modern.”

Premier Bone and Joint has nine Wyoming locations and has served patients for more than 40 years.



