Connecticut ASC now offering robotic-assisted knee replacements

An orthopedic surgeon at Litchfield Hills Orthopedic Associates is now performing robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery, according to a June 24 news release.

Frank Pompo, MD, is now offering the procedure at Litchfield's surgery center in Torrington, Conn., using the CORI Surgical System.

The surgical system allows physicians to accurately place an implant using a customized surgical plan created with a 3D model of the patient's knee.

Patients who undergo the procedure can experience a fast recovery time, enhanced alignment and balance, and less radiation exposure.

Litchfield Hills Orthopedic Associates was founded in 1950 and has offices in Torrington and Bristol, Conn.