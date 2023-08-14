Best hospitals in Northeast for outpatient joint replacement

Healthgrades released a list with the top 112 hospitals for outpatient joint replacements in 2023, and 32 of them are located in the Northeast region.

Here are the best hospitals for outpatient joint replacement in the Northeast:

Connecticut

Hartford Hospital

Saint Francis Hospital (Hartford)

Lawrence and Memorial Hospital (New London)

Delaware

Christiana Hospital (Newark)

Maryland

Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis)

Greater Baltimore Medical Center

MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center (Baltimore)

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)

Massachusetts

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)

Baystate Medical Center (Springfield)

Winchester Hospital

New Jersey

Hackensack University Medical Center

Morristown Medical Center

Penn Medicine Princeton Health (Plainsboro)

Valley Hospital (Ridgewood)

Jefferson Stratford Hospital

New York

Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New Hyde Park)

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)

Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall (Newsburgh)

Saint Charles Hospital (Port Jefferson)

Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center (Syracuse)

Saint Elizabeth Medical Center (Utica)

Pennsylvania

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown

Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital (Sayre)

Reading Hospital (West Reading)

Rhode Island

The Miriam Hospital (Providence)

Virginia

Inova Mount Vernon Hospital (Alexandria)

Mary Washington Hospital (Fredericksburg)

Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News)

Lewisgale Medical Center (Salem)