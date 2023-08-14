Best hospitals in Northeast for outpatient joint replacement

Healthgrades released a list with the top 112 hospitals for outpatient joint replacements in 2023, and 32 of them are located in the Northeast region.
Here are the best hospitals for outpatient joint replacement in the Northeast:
Connecticut
Hartford Hospital
Saint Francis Hospital (Hartford)
Lawrence and Memorial Hospital (New London)
Delaware
Christiana Hospital (Newark)
Maryland
Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis)
Greater Baltimore Medical Center
MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center (Baltimore)
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)
Massachusetts
New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)
Baystate Medical Center (Springfield)
Winchester Hospital
New Jersey
Hackensack University Medical Center
Morristown Medical Center
Penn Medicine Princeton Health (Plainsboro)
Valley Hospital (Ridgewood)
Jefferson Stratford Hospital
New York
Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New Hyde Park)
Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)
Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall (Newsburgh)
Saint Charles Hospital (Port Jefferson)
Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center (Syracuse)
Saint Elizabeth Medical Center (Utica)
Pennsylvania
Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown
Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital (Sayre)
Reading Hospital (West Reading)
Rhode Island
The Miriam Hospital (Providence)
Virginia
Inova Mount Vernon Hospital (Alexandria)
Mary Washington Hospital (Fredericksburg)
Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News)
Lewisgale Medical Center (Salem)