Best hospitals for outpatient orthopedic surgery 2024: Healthgrades

Healthgrades released its 2024 Outpatient Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award, which recognizes hospitals in the top 10% for patient outcomes.

Healthgrades evaluated patient complication rates for outpatient orthopedic surgeries in four areas — total knee replacement, total hip replacement, rotator cuff surgery, and back and neck surgery, according to a Feb. 13 news release.

Here are the hospitals that earned Healthgrades' America's 50 Best Outpatient Orthopedic Surgery award, in alphabetical order:





Alamance Regional Medical Center (Burlington, N.C.)

Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis, Md.)

Athens-Limestone Hospital (Athens, Ala.)

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center - Atlantic City (N.J.)

Baystate Medical Center (Springfield, Mass.)

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News, Va.)

Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital (Boston)

CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga (Tenn.)

Christus Mother Frances - Tyler (Texas)

CarolinaEast Medical Center (New Bern, N.C.)

Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth (Beaumont, Texas)

Community Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center

Cox Medical Center South (Springfield, Mo.)

Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta)

Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine, Calif.)

Hospital For Special Surgery (New York City)

Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center (Wichita)

Lincoln (Neb.) Surgical Hospital

Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

Lutheran Health Network - The Orthopedic Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Maine Medical Center (Portland)

Mercy Hospital Springfield (Springfield, Mo.)

Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas (Galena)

Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha, Neb.)

Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center

Munson Medical Center (Traverse City, Mich.)

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Wilmington, N.C.)

Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)

OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis)

Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center (Vancouver, Wash.)

Piedmont Augusta (Ga.)

Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital (Sumter, S.C.)

Reading Hospital (West Reading, Pa.)

Saint Francis Hospital (Hartford, Conn.)

Saint George (Utah) Regional Hospital

Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights, Ohio)

St. Elizabeth Edgewood (Ky.) Hospital

St. Luke's Boise (Idaho) Medical Center

St. Mary's Hospital (Richmond, Va.)

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown, Ohio)

The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (Greensboro, N.C.)

Thibodaux (La.) Regional Medical Center

Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital (Ypsilanti, Mich.)

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Townson, Md.)

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

Washington Hospital (Fremont, Calif.)